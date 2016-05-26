By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 26 Republican U.S. Senator Orrin
Hatch wrote in an opinion piece published on Thursday that his
meeting with Merrick Garland failed to change his view that the
Senate should not act on President Barack Obama's U.S. Supreme
Court nominee.
The problem is that no such meeting has taken place.
Paul Edwards, executive editor of the Deseret News in
Hatch's home state of Utah, said by email the article was a
draft that was mistakenly published on newspaper's website, and
apologized to Hatch and the newspaper's readers for "this
unfortunate error."
"Like many of my Senate colleagues, I recently met with
Chief Judge Merrick Garland," Hatch wrote in the piece.
"Our meeting, however, does not change my conviction that
the Senate should consider a Supreme Court nominee after this
presidential election cycle," Hatch added.
The 82-year-old Hatch, first elected to the Senate in 1976,
is the longest-serving Senate Republican and is a long-time and
influential member of the Judiciary Committee that considers
Supreme Court nominees.
Hatch has joined with the Senate's Republican leaders in
asserting that Obama's successor, to be determined in the Nov. 8
presidential election, should fill the vacancy left by the death
of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February.
Hatch's office declined to comment on the matter.
But his spokesman J.P. Freire told the Washington Post that
Hatch has made clear that he intends to meet with Garland "out
of respect for their longtime friendship."
"He looks forward to their meeting and the opportunity to
explain his position on the current Supreme Court vacancy,"
Freire added.
A copy of the article was archived by Google after the
Deseret News removed it. "The electronic publication of this
version, awaiting edits from the Senator following his meeting
with Judge Garland, was inadvertent," Edwards added.
The article illustrated how unshakeable Republican
opposition has been to Obama, a Democrat, appointing a
replacement for Scalia. If a Democratic president appoints
Scalia's replacement, that would likely end decades of a
conservative majority on the court.
Obama nominated Garland on March 16.
In the article, Hatch praised Garland's "character and
credentials." Hatch helped break a partisan log jam in the
Senate against Garland two decades ago when President Bill
Clinton nominated him to an appeals court. Garland won Senate
confirmation in 1997.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)