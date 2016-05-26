(Adds Hatch statement on Thursday meeting)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 26 Republican U.S. Senator Orrin
Hatch wrote in an opinion piece published on Thursday that his
meeting with Merrick Garland failed to change his view that the
Senate should not act on President Barack Obama's U.S. Supreme
Court nominee.
The problem is that no such meeting had yet taken place.
Later in the day, the Utah senator issued a statement announcing
that he would meet with Garland on Thursday, calling the appeals
court judge "an honorable public servant who deserves our
respect" but reiterating that the Senate should not act now.
Paul Edwards, executive editor of the Deseret News in
Hatch's home state of Utah, said by email the article was a
draft that was mistakenly published on newspaper's website, and
apologized to Hatch and the newspaper's readers for "this
unfortunate error."
"Like many of my Senate colleagues, I recently met with
Chief Judge Merrick Garland," Hatch wrote in the piece.
"Our meeting, however, does not change my conviction that
the Senate should consider a Supreme Court nominee after this
presidential election cycle," Hatch added.
The 82-year-old Hatch, first elected to the Senate in 1976,
is the longest-serving Senate Republican and is a long-time and
influential member of the Judiciary Committee that considers
Supreme Court nominees.
Hatch has joined with the Senate's Republican leaders in
asserting that Obama's successor, to be determined in the Nov. 8
presidential election, should fill the vacancy left by the death
of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February.
Democrats have accused Senate Republicans of ignoring their
constitutional duties by refusing to consider Garland's
nomination.
A copy of the article was archived by Google after the
Deseret News removed it. "The electronic publication of this
version, awaiting edits from the Senator following his meeting
with Judge Garland, was inadvertent," Edwards added.
The article illustrated how unshakeable Republican
opposition has been to Obama, a Democrat, appointing a
replacement for Scalia. If a Democratic president appoints
Scalia's replacement, that would likely end decades of a
conservative majority on the court.
Obama nominated Garland on March 16.
Hatch helped break a partisan log jam in the Senate against
Garland two decades ago when President Bill Clinton nominated
him to an appeals court. Garland won Senate confirmation in
1997.
