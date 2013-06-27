By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court's
ruling on Wednesday that same-sex couples are eligible for
federal benefits will mean more gays and lesbians can reap the
benefits of President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul that
take effect Jan. 1, advocates say.
In a landmark decision, the court effectively legalized
same-sex marriage in California and struck down Section 3 of the
Defense of Marriage Act, which denied same-sex couples federal
benefits such as healthcare.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act already bans
discrimination in health coverage based on sexual orientation or
gender identity. The law, known as "Obamacare," was passed in
2010 and upheld by the Supreme Court nearly a year ago.
With the Supreme Court decision, same-sex couples who live
in states that recognize them can apply for the law's tax
subsidies, meant to offset healthcare costs, as a couple rather
than as two individuals, said Tim Jost, a health law expert and
law professor at Washington and Lee University. This will help
the law reach more people, he added.
Some couples will be newly eligible for spousal protections
under Medicaid, a federally funded program that provides care to
low-income parents, children, seniors and people with
disabilities. It covers more than 62 million Americans,
according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
If couples decide to file taxes jointly, though, they may no
longer qualify for Medicaid or tax credits because their
combined income will put them above the level for eligibility.
In the District of Columbia or one of 12 states that have
legalized gay marriage - where about 40 percent of same-sex
couples live - applying for health coverage through federal
employers and the exchanges will be as simple for them as it is
for heterosexual couples, said Kellan Baker, associate director
for LGBT progress at the liberal Center for American Progress.
But outside of those borders, it is more complicated.
"We know from the IRS there's a lack of clarity about how
exactly marriages are recognized across state lines," Baker
said. "There's the legal question of, does the IRS consider you
married if you're living outside of the state that recognized
your marriage?"
Section 2 of the Defense of Marriage Act, which the court
did not take up, does not require states to recognize gay
marriages that took place in other states.
Despite the uncertainty, many advocacy groups lauded the
court's decision because it will improve access to healthcare
for many gay couples.
Obamacare establishes state and federal exchanges so people
can explore all of their health coverage options in one place.
States that run their own exchange programs decide who
qualifies as family members, but the court ruling means that now
the 26 federally run exchanges "have no bar to recognizing and
including same-sex spouses as protected family members," said
Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for
Lesbian Rights.
The Supreme Court ruling will also enable older same-sex
couples to receive marital benefits under Social Security and
Medicare, Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders said in a
"Many of these federal benefits, from Social Security to
Medicare, are founded on the presumption of marriage," the group
said, "yet (the Defense of Marriage Act) denied access to these
benefits even to legally married same-sex couples."
