* Cases challenge U.S. law denying federal benefits
* More than 30 states ban same-sex marriage
By Terry Baynes
Nov 30 The U.S. Supreme Court's nine justices
met in private on Friday to consider whether to enter the legal
fray over same-sex marriage but made no announcement about any
decision they may have reached.
The high court is considering whether to review five
separate challenges to a federal law that prevents married
same-sex couples from receiving federal marriage benefits such
as Social Security survivor payments and tax exemptions.
It is also considering whether to review California's ban on
same-sex marriage, known as Proposition 8, which voters narrowly
approved in 2008.
An announcement about whether the court will review the gay
marriage cases could come as early as Monday morning.
Thirty-one of the 50 states have passed constitutional
amendments banning gay marriage while Washington, D.C., and nine
states have legalized it, three of them on Election Day, Nov. 6.
At issue is the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, or DOMA, which
only recognizes marriages between a man and a woman. Gay men and
lesbians have challenged a part of the law that prevents them
from receiving federal benefits that heterosexual couples
receive.
Most courts that have addressed the issue, including federal
appeals courts in Boston and New York, have found the law's
contested provision violates the equal protection provisions of
the U.S. Constitution.
Even in states where same-sex marriage is legal, the couples
do not qualify for a host of federal benefits because of DOMA.
If the court takes up the issue and invalidates the law,
states could still be free to legalize or deny same-sex
marriages on their own terms.
Friday's court conference was one of the Supreme Court's
regular weekly sessions at which it considers what new cases to
add to the calendar.
The meetings, attended only by the justices, are held in a
small conference room adjacent to the chambers of Chief Justice
John Roberts.
The justices vote in order of seniority, and while it takes
five of the nine for a majority decision in a dispute, it takes
only four votes to add a case to the agenda and schedule oral
arguments.
If the court does not issue an order on the gay marriage
cases on Monday, it could relist the cases for further
consideration at its weekly conference next Friday. The justices
will sometimes hold particularly complex cases for a future
conference if they need more time to figure out what course of
action to take.
CALIFORNIA BAN
The court is also considering whether to review a challenge
to California's ban on same-sex marriage. The California case,
Hollingsworth v. Perry, had sought to establish a constitutional
right to marry for gays and lesbians.
The 9th Circuit court in February found the gay marriage ban
unconstitutional, but it ruled narrowly in a way that only
affected California and not the rest of the country, finding
that the state could not take away the right to same-sex
marriage after previously allowing it.
No other state that has legalized gay marriage has later
banned it.
If the Supreme Court decides to take the case, it could
follow the 9th Circuit's decision and also rule narrowly,
allowing same-sex marriage only in California but not the rest
of the country. Or it could recognize a right to marriage
equality.
If the justices decline to take the case, the 9th Circuit's
opinion would stand and same-sex marriage would resume in
California. That would significantly boost the number of
same-sex couples able to marry, given the state's large size.
The Supreme Court on Friday also took no action on an appeal
from the state of Arizona which asks the court to revive a state
version of DOMA.
The Arizona law, which the 9th Circuit invalidated,
eliminated domestic partner healthcare benefits for gay and
lesbian state employees. Same-sex couples in Arizona cannot
marry under a state constitutional ban passed in 2008.