By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 5 Big business rallied behind
the gay marriage cause on Thursday as the U.S. Supreme Court
scheduled oral arguments for April 28 on the contentious social
issue that promises to yield one of the justices' most important
rulings of 2015.
A total of 379 businesses and groups representing employers
across various sectors, including Google Inc, American
Airlines Group Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Johnson & Johnson, have signed on to a
friend-of-the-court brief in support of gay marriage that was
filed on Thursday.
Various supporters of gay marriage are filing similar briefs
ahead of a Friday deadline. One was filed on behalf of dozens of
prominent conservatives, including former Republican National
Committee Chairman Ken Mehlman and David Koch, one of the
billionaire Koch brothers known for donating to right-leaning
political causes.
The brief says that "conservative values are consistent with
- indeed, are advanced by - affording civil marriage rights to
same-sex couples."
The administration of President Barack Obama is also due to
file a brief backing gay marriage.
The court must decide whether states have the right to ban
gay marriage. The nine justices will hear an extended 2-1/2-hour
argument in cases concerning same-sex marriage bans in Ohio,
Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The justices will consider whether same-sex marriage bans
are prohibited by the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal
protection under the law. A ruling is due by the end of June.
There are currently 37 states where gay marriage has been
allowed to proceed, although a legal battle is ongoing in
Alabama, with the state's top court putting it on hold.
The Supreme Court cases come two years after the high court
set off a wave of pro-gay marriage rulings by invalidating a
federal law that restricted benefits to heterosexual couples.
At the time of that June 2013 ruling, only 12 of the 50
states permitted gay marriage.
Businesses also backed gay marriage advocates in the
previous Supreme Court case.
In the new brief, lawyers with the Morgan Lewis law firm
said that inconsistent state laws impose burdens on business and
that marriage bans can conflict with corporate
anti-discrimination and diversity policies.
"Allowing same-sex couples to marry improves employee morale
and productivity, reduces uncertainty, and removes the wasteful
administrative burdens imposed by the current disparity of state
law treatment," the brief says.
Thomson Reuters Corp, which owns Reuters news, also
signed on to the brief.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham and Eric
Beech)