(Inserts comment from Chief Justice John Roberts.)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 27 North Carolina's Kay Hagan
on Wednesday became the sixth Democratic senator to endorse gay
marriage this week as the U.S. Supreme Court heard two cases on
the issue.
"After much thought and prayer, I have come to my own
personal conclusion that we shouldn't tell people who they can
love or who they can marry," Hagan said in a statement on her
Facebook page on Wednesday.
Public opinion polls show a majority of Americans believe
that homosexuals should have the right to wed and more
politicians are declaring themselves in favor of same-sex
marriage rights.
Chief Justice John Roberts alluded to the evolving positions
on the issue during oral arguments on Wednesday in one of the
cases, citing political support for same-sex marriage as
evidence that gays and lesbians were not a vulnerable group
requiring special protections.
"As far as I can tell, political figures are falling over
themselves to endorse your side of the case," Roberts said to
Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer representing Edith Windsor, a lesbian
widow seeking federal benefits in one of the cases.
The justices indicated interest in striking down the Defense
of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that denies federal benefits to
legally married same-sex couples.
The Supreme Court also heard arguments on Tuesday on
California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage.
Support for same-sex marriage varies between states, and
Hagan's decision could have bearing on her re-election race next
year.
North Carolina, which backed Republican Mitt Romney - an
opponent of gay marriage - in the November 2012 presidential
election, and voters there also strongly backed a measure in May
2012 prohibiting both civil unions and domestic partnerships.
Five other Senate Democrats - Mark Begich of Alaska, Claire
McCaskill of Missouri, Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia, Jon
Tester of Montana and Mark Warner of Virginia - have also
announced their support for gay marriage in the last few days.
Their backing left only about 10 of the 55 members of the
Senate Democratic caucus who have not endorsed same-sex
marriage, reflecting a shift in public sentiment.
President Barack Obama announced that he approved of gay
marriage in May 2012.
Republicans, who are generally more socially conservative
than Democrats, remain largely opposed.
Ohio Senator Rob Portman became one of the most prominent
Republican politicians to back gay marriage rights when he
announced his support in mid-March, two years after his son told
him he was gay.
Hagan compared her decision to Portman's in her statement on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Eric
Beech)