WASHINGTON Amid the debates over gay marriage, Proposition 8 and the Defense of Marriage Act this week in Washington, there was another contest going on outside the U.S. Supreme Court: who could make the best sign.

There were entries aimed at the legal nerd, like the sign one woman carried that punned, "Lesbians Love Boies," in reference to lawyer David Boies, who argued in support of gay marriage on Tuesday.

A group of Georgetown law students wrote a legal "brief," complete with citations, on four posters and stood holding them side-by-side on the steps.

Fans of Harry Potter might have voted for the sign that read, "Don't mess with Dumbledore's Rights," playing off the series' wizard character Albus Dumbledore, whom author J.K. Rowling outed as gay in an interview.

The leading biblical candidate could have been a placard toted by a gay marriage opponent during a march past the courthouse on Tuesday: "God Made Adam & Eve, Not Adam & Steve."

Reality show fans laughed at the poster on Wednesday that said, "'Everybody's a little gay' -Honey Boo Boo."

"Spread Nutella, not hate," read another sign, vying for the top spot in the food-and-drink category.

There were those that used gay humor to target specific justices, like the sign that declared of the court's swing vote, "Anthony Kennedy goes BOTH ways! Conservative ... liberal. We ask him today to stand UP for gays!"

Some signs betrayed an international flavor, including several in Spanish, though it wasn't clear whether the person holding the "Keep Calm and Marry On" poster was British.

The most inventive signs, however, employed that most powerful form of political humor, sarcasm. Take, for instance, the lengthy sign on which the protester had detailed "My Gay Agenda."

It laid out a typically boring day - "6:00 AM: Wake up," "7:45 AM: Go to work" - but tucked in between playing sports with the kids and relaxing with the family was the punch line: "7:45 PM: Break up a heterosexual man-woman marriage."

And yes, of course, the 9 p.m. entry was to "watch Rachel Maddow," referring to the gay host of a news show on MSNBC.

