By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Supreme Court will
hear arguments on Monday over whether big drug companies can
settle patent litigation with generic rivals by making deals to
keep cheaper products off the market.
U.S. and state regulators say the practice costs consumers,
insurers and government billions of dollars annually.
The Federal Trade Commission, which has dubbed the
arrangements "pay for delay," has fought them in court for more
than a decade with mixed success, culminating in the case now
before the Supreme Court.
"The continuing stream of monopoly profits is large enough
to pay the generic competitors more than they could hope to earn
if they entered the market at competitive prices," the FTC said
in a brief.
At the same time, the brand-name manufacturer receives
greater profits than it could earn in the face of generic
competition, the regulatory agency argued.
The Justice Department, the European Union and more than two
dozen U.S. state attorneys general view the deals as illegal,
but drug companies defend them as a way to avoid potentially
lengthy patent litigation.
"In every case that we've been involved in that resulted in
a settlement, it has resulted in years being taken off the
patent life," said Paul Bisaro, chief executive of generic drug
maker Actavis, Inc. Actavis was formerly Watson
Pharmaceuticals.
"It's very unsophisticated to say 'Oh, they get paid a bunch
of money to stay off the market,'" said Bisaro.
In the case before the court, Solvay Pharmaceuticals Inc,
now owned by AbbVie, sued generic drug makers Watson,
Paddock Laboratories Inc and Par Pharmaceutical Cos
in 2003 to stop them from making cheaper versions of AndroGel,
which is used to treat men with low testosterone.
The firms settled in 2006, reaching a deal that generic
AndroGel would not be marketed until 2015. The patent expires in
2020.
In exchange, the FTC alleges, the generic manufacturers were
each paid as much as $30 million annually. AbbVie's 2012 sales
of AndroGel totaled $1.2 billion.
Solvay internal documents dating from April 2006 which were
released at the Supreme Court on Friday, show that months before
the companies struck their deal, Solvay concluded that it would
make about $1.4 billion from AndroGel if it won the court fight
and $359 million if it did not.
The documents also show what appear to be a list of ideas of
what to offer the generic firms to make it attractive to them to
settle and delay entry. One was to allow Watson to promote the
drug to urologists, while Solvay would not.
The FTC declined comment on the documents.
COMPANY CONFIDENT
AbbVie spokeswoman Adelle Infante described the papers as
"a single document among hundreds of thousands of pages of
documents that were provided to the FTC."
"This internal analysis is insignificant because the
negotiated patent settlement led to generic entry years in
advance of the expiration of the patent, she said.
The company also said that it expected to prevail.
"The federal district and appellate courts have both
previously ruled that the plaintiff's allegations lacked merit.
We are confident that these decisions will be upheld," Adelle
Infante, an AbbVie spokeswoman, said in a statement.
The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision by the end
of June.
AbbVie's arrangement with the generic manufacturers is
similar to the 40 deals made in the 2012 fiscal year, which
ended on Sept. 30. That was up from 28 the previous year,
despite FTC efforts to stop them. The FTC said the agreements
involved 31 different brand-name drugs with total U.S. sales of
more than $8.3 billion annually.
The FTC sued to stop the AndroGel arrangement, arguing that
it was illegal under antitrust law because the companies divided
up the market.
The FTC lost at the district court level and lost an appeal
as well. But another appellate court has said the deals were
illegal, prompting the Supreme Court to step in.
The FTC also sued Cephalon Inc, accusing it in
2008 of blocking a generic version of the anti-sleep drug
Provigil. The case has been stayed, pending the Supreme Court's
decision.
In 2001 the FTC sued Schering-Plough Corp., which was later
bought by Merck and Co Inc, because of payments to
rivals to delay generic versions of its potassium supplement,
K-Dur 20. The FTC lost that case.
But in a private case that also involved K-Dur, the U.S.
Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, in New Jersey, backed
the FTC position and found the deals to be illegal.
BATTLES ON CAPITOL HILL, EUROPE
Opponents of pay-for-delay deals in the United States and
Europe are not waiting for a high-court decision, though.
Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota and
chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel,
and Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, introduced
legislation in February to make the deals illegal.
Previous bills have failed, in part because of opposition
from the drug industry, both branded and generic.
In Brussels, EU regulators have eight investigations under
way involving more than a dozen drugmakers. The European
competition regulator says the deals violate antitrust law.
The decision will be made by an eight-member U.S. Supreme
Court. Justice Samuel Alito recused himself, without giving a
reason.
The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Watson
Pharmaceuticals Inc et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-416.