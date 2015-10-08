ZURICH Oct 8 On the evening after the U.S.
Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage, liberal Justice Ruth
Bader Ginsburg was entertained by her conservative colleague
Antonin Scalia singing a Bob Dylan song.
The song, Ginsburg told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher
Zeitung, was "The Times They Are A-Changin'".
Justices like Ginsburg and Scalia clash on rulings at work,
but get along just fine with one another, she said
"We got along very well as always. At the end of the evening
(in question) Scalia suddenly got up on stage and sang ... We
had wonderful evening," she was quoted as saying in an interview
published in German on Thursday.
Ginsburg, 81, makes occasional public appearances with
Scalia, including attending operas together.
She said she had never in her long legal career worked in an
environment in which colleagues showed such respect and even
fondness for one another.
Even when the high court narrowly split in a 2000 ruling
that awarded Republican George Bush the presidency over Democrat
Al Gore, "a week later we treated each other nearly normally.
That is practically always the case with us. 'Get over it', as
one of my colleagues here would say."
Ginsburg voted with the majority to allow same-sex marriage
in the United States. Scalia issued a fierce dissent.
