WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Google Inc's appeal in a major software copyright case, leaving intact a ruling that would allow Oracle Corp to charge licensing fees for the use of some of its Java programming language.

The high court left in place a May 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Oracle. Google had argued it should be free to use Java without paying a licensing fee. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)