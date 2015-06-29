BRIEF-CLX Communications buys Dialogue Group
* REG-CLX COMMUNICATIONS AB (PUBL): CLX ACQUIRES DIALOGUE GROUP LTD.
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Google Inc's appeal in a major software copyright case, leaving intact a ruling that would allow Oracle Corp to charge licensing fees for the use of some of its Java programming language.
The high court left in place a May 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Oracle. Google had argued it should be free to use Java without paying a licensing fee. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF 9.7 MILLION NEW SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.10 EUROS PER SHARE AND PREMIUM OF 0.32 EUROS PER SHARE