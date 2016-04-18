WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to hear a challenge by a group of authors who
contend that Google's massive effort to scan millions
of books for an online library violates copyright law.
The Authors Guild and several individual writers have argued
that the project, known as Google Books, illegally deprives them
of revenue. The high court left in place an October 2015 ruling
by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in favor of
Google.
A unanimous three-judge appeals court panel said the case
"tests the boundaries of fair use," but found Google's practices
were ultimately allowed under the law.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)