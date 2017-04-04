FILE PHOTO -- U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) takes his seat before hearing testimony to the Senate Select Intelligence Committee on the nomination of former U.S. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) to be Director of National Intelligence in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

WASHINGTON U.S. Sen. John McCain on Monday announced that he will support an upcoming effort by his fellow Republicans to win Senate confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court by changing the chamber's rules in order to overcome Democratic opposition.

McCain, in remarks to reporters, said he had "no choice" but to go along with a change in rules ending a tradition of 60 votes in the 100-member Senate needed to advance Supreme Court nominees to a final vote. He said he would support the rule change "because we need to confirm Gorsuch."

In the past, McCain has strongly opposed such a change.

