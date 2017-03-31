By Andrew Chung
March 31 A U.S. appeals court on Friday blocked
the release of classified videos of a former Guantanamo Bay
prisoner being force-fed while on a hunger strike, in a ruling
that underscored the power of the presidency in national
security matters.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit in Washington unanimously
overturned a lower court judge's order to make the videos
public.
The case, which began during the presidency of Barack Obama,
balanced freedom of the press against national security.
Noting that the 32 videos had been classified as secret, the
court said in its ruling that the president had a
"constitutional duty to prevent our government's secret
information from seeing the light of day, in judicial
proceedings or otherwise."
An attorney for several news organizations that had sought
the videos' release, David Schulz, called the ruling "troubling"
and said he was weighing further steps. The Department of
Justice declined to comment.
The case began in 2005 when the former prisoner, Syrian
national Abu Wa'el Dhiab, sought to challenge his detention at
the prison on the U.S. naval base in Cuba.
Dhiab said the practice of being forcibly removed from his
cell, restrained and force-fed through a nasal tube was illegal
and abusive. He was released from Guantanamo in 2014 and
transferred to Uruguay.
Authorities recorded Dhiab's force-feeding in order to train
guards on how to handle such situations, court papers said.
During the litigation, Dhiab's lawyer obtained some of the
videos and filed them with the court under seal.
In 2014, 16 news media organizations, including the
Associated Press, The New York Times Co, and Reuters, a
subsidiary of Thomson Reuters Corp, intervened in the case. They
argued that, under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment -
which guarantees freedom of speech and the press - the public
had a right to see the videos, now part of a court record.
A federal district judge in Washington originally ordered
the videos unsealed in 2014, with redactions to protect the
identities of government personnel. The Obama administration
appealed.
The government argued that disclosure could increase the
risk of detainees and outside militants developing measures to
counter guards' techniques. The material could also be used to
incite violence against American troops and as propaganda to
recruit militant fighters, the government said.
In its Friday decision, the appeals court ruled there were
no First Amendment grounds for releasing the videos. "The
government's interest in ensuring safe and secure military
operations clearly overcomes any qualified First Amendment right
of access," the court said.
The case is Dhiab v Trump, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for
the District of Columbia Circuit, 16-5011.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)