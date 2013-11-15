WASHINGTON Nov 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Friday agreed to revisit a securities class action case against
Halliburton that could have major implications for the
future of such lawsuits.
Shareholders led by the Erica P. Johns Fund Inc claimed
Halliburton understated its asbestos liabilities while
overstating revenues in its engineering and construction
business and the benefits of its merger with Dresser Industries.
The case gives the justices an opportunity to revisit a
25-year-old precedent, Basic v. Levinson, that made it easier
for securities class action cases to go beyond the preliminary
certification stage.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)