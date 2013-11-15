By Lawrence Hurley and Jonathan Stempel
Nov 15 The U.S. Supreme Court, which in recent
years has ruled for business in a string of high-profile cases,
agreed on Friday to hear a case that could herald a dramatic
decline in securities class action litigation.
The case will give the justices an opportunity to
re-appraise a 25-year-old precedent, Basic v. Levinson, that
made it easier for securities class action cases to go beyond
the preliminary certification stage.
Shareholders, led by the Erica P. John Fund Inc, sued
Halliburton Co, saying the company understated its
asbestos liabilities while overstating revenues in its
engineering and construction business and the benefits of its
merger with Dresser Industries. Halliburton sought Supreme Court
review after losing in lower courts.
In the 1988 case, the court ruled that investors did not
have to prove that their loss could be directly traced to the
alleged fraud. Instead, the court held that any
misrepresentation about a security would be incorporated into
the market price. Any investor who purchased the security at
that time could be presumed to have been directly affected by
the misrepresentation.
The ruling effectively launched the securities class action
industry that exists today, according to Adam Pritchard, a
professor at the University of Michigan Law School.
"Overruling 'Basic' would scale back securities class
actions tremendously," he said.
Jay Brown, a professor at the University of Denver, Sturm
College of Law, said it would be bad news for investor
plaintiffs if the court required them to show they actually
relied on false statements when making investment decisions.
"It will make securities class actions almost impossible to
pursue," he said.
Several former members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filed a friend-of-the-court brief asking the court to
take the case.
"At issue in this case is the viability and scope of the
most powerful engine of civil liability ever established in
American law," their attorney, George Conway, wrote in reference
to the "fraud-on-the-market" theory.
There were 3,050 private securities class action cases
between 1997 and 2012 leading to settlements worth more than
$73.1 billion, the brief stated.
Conway said in an interview that the court's decision to
hear the case was a consequential development.
"It's simply unlikely that the Supreme Court took this case
with an eye to leaving 'Basic' in place," he said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of
Manufacturers also asked the court to hear the case.
Aaron Streett, one of Halliburton's lawyers, said in an
email that his team is "confident that we will prevail" after
the court hears oral arguments, likely in February.
Lead plaintiffs' attorney David Boies declined to comment.
AMGEN RULING
Four of the nine current justices have indicated concerns
about the "fraud-on-the-market" theory. Justice Samuel Alito
said the court should consider overruling the 1988 case in a
separate opinion he wrote after concurring with the majority in
a securities class action case decided in February in favor of
plaintiffs, Amgen v. Connecticut Retirement Plans.
Three other justices dissented in that case. Alito wrote in
his opinion that there was recent evidence the
"fraud-on-the-market" theory "may rest on a faulty economic
premise."
The Halliburton case returns to the court for a second time.
In January 2011, the court unanimously ruled that a U.S. appeals
court erred in rejecting class certification.
The lawsuit was filed in 2002 on behalf of all buyers of
Halliburton stock between June 1999 and December 2001.
The alleged misstatements artificially pumped up
Halliburton's stock price, the lawsuit said, adding that the
Houston-based company eventually made corrective disclosures
that caused its stock price to fall.
After the first Supreme Court ruling, Halliburton argued
that the class could still not be certified because the alleged
fraud did not affect the stock price. In January 2012, a federal
district judge rejected that argument, as did an appeals court
in an April 2013 ruling.
A ruling is expected by the end of June. The case is
Halliburton Co. v. Erica P. John Fund, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-317.