WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Thursday the Obama
administration will focus on improving quality over quantity in
the nation's healthcare system in the implementation of the
Affordable Care Act.
The Supreme Court ruled earlier on Thursday to uphold the
nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are crucial to
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, also known as
Obamacare.
In a conference call with reporters, Burwell said the
administration planned to push further on a patient-centered
approach.
"Our vision is paying providers for what works, and
incentivizes quality over quantity," she said.
The system at the moment often pays per transaction rather
than considering wellness as a factor, she added.
Burwell also said enlisting states that do not currently
accept federal funds for the Medicaid health insurance program
was important to increase access and coverage.
"We want to work with them as we know different states have
different needs," she said.
States that run Medicaid, which serves lower-income
families, receive partial reimbursements from the federal
government. Obamacare allowed more people to enroll in Medicaid
and also gave states 90 percent to 100 percent reimbursements
for new enrollees.
Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia have
currently signed up to the expanded Medicaid provisions.
