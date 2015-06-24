By John Whitesides
| WASHINGTON, June 24
WASHINGTON, June 24 Obamacare could put
Republicans in a bind in the run-up to the 2016 U.S.
presidential election if the U.S. Supreme Court in the next week
upends part of the law designed to make healthcare accessible to
all Americans, leaving millions to fend for themselves for
health insurance.
The court is due to decide by the end of June whether to
jettison tax subsidies in 34 states that help low- and
moderate-income people buy medical coverage. A political
flashpoint since it was signed into law by President Barack
Obama in 2010, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) makes federal
subsidies available to people who cannot afford to pay for
health insurance.
The challenge, mounted by conservative critics, focuses on
four words in the law: "established by the state." The court is
being asked to decide if that means only people using state-run
exchanges, as opposed to one administered by the federal
government, are eligible for federal subsidies to pay for
insurance.
If the court rules against that section of the law, it could
leave up to 6.4 million people without health coverage,
increasing pressure on Republicans to produce a viable
alternative or take the blame for the resulting chaos.
Presidential battleground states such as Florida, Ohio,
Wisconsin and North Carolina will be among the states with
residents who lose their subsidies, heightening the political
impact.
NOW YOU HAVE IT, NOW YOU DON'T
A number of Republican proposals would unwind Obamacare
altogether. Republicans have criticized it as a bloated,
big-government solution and objected to its mandate requiring
insurance coverage. Still, more than 16 million Americans have
acquired health coverage under the law.
Republicans who have long fought the law could begin to look
hard-hearted and ineffectual if they ignore what is certain to
be an explosion of stories about Americans losing health
insurance.
"Republicans will have to move quickly because they can't
look like they are sitting around making political calculations
while people are losing their insurance," said Robert Blendon, a
health policy and politics analyst at Harvard University.
"They won't be able to say 'call us in 2017.' It's going to
be a very explosive and pressing issue," Blendon said.
The issue could be made even more urgent by the timing of
the pending decision. It is seven months before the first
nominating contests for the November 2016 election, which will
decide the next president and the balance of power in the U.S.
Congress.
If the court strikes down the subsidies, Democratic
contenders such as Hillary Clinton will be able to point the
finger of blame at Republicans, while Republican hopefuls will
have to balance the search for a solution with concerns over
conservative primary voters who will accept nothing short of the
law's repeal.
And by virtue of their roles in Congress, Republican
presidential contenders Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of
Florida, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lindsey Graham of South
Carolina, all U.S. senators, would be smack in the middle of the
political battle.
VIRULENT OPPOSITION COULD FOIL FIX
In theory, Congress could restore the subsidies by amending
the four words in the law that are at issue. But the partisan
gridlock in Congress over a Democratic-backed law passed over
Republican opposition makes that outcome unlikely.
Some Republican lawmakers in Congress met this month to
discuss possible solutions, including a short-term restoration
of the subsidies in exchange for concessions such as elimination
of the mandate that all individuals have insurance or face a
fine. Republicans could craft a law along those lines, forcing
Obama to decide whether to veto such a bill and risk becoming a
political heavy.
For Republicans, that could carry the added bonus of forcing
Clinton to take a stand for or against the law and by extension
Obama.
The Republican response could be complicated by
conservatives like Cruz, who pushed a fight to repeal Obamacare
in 2013 that led to a 16-day shutdown of the federal government.
He has said he will lead the opposition to any plan that keeps
even a portion of Obamacare alive.
"In a perfect world, we would take that opportunity to
repeal Obamacare. At a minimum, we should allow states to opt
out," Cruz recently told political news website Politico.
AMERICANS GENERALLY SATISFIED - POLL
Republicans have taken dozens of votes in Congress to repeal
or alter the law without success. Polls have mostly shown, with
little variation, that only a slim majority of Americans
disapprove of Obamacare.
A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll published in May found that
Americans with health insurance under Obamacare, including
Republicans, are generally satisfied with it.
Obamacare was opposed by 53 percent of almost 21,000
Americans surveyed, and favored by 47 percent. But 60 percent of
the roughly 1,800 survey respondents who have coverage through
Obamacare favored the law. Within that group, almost two-thirds
were satisfied with the healthcare they were getting, including
73 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of Republicans.
(Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Will Dunham, Toni
Reinhold)