By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared divided on ideological lines on Wednesday as it weighed
tax subsidies key to the implementation of the Obamacare health
law.
Potential swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy raised concerns
to lawyers on both sides about the possible negative impact on
states if the government loses the case, suggesting he could
back the Obama administration. But he did not commit to
supporting either side
Chief Justice John Roberts, who was the key vote in 2012 in
upholding the healthcare law in a previous challenge, said
little during the argument to signal how he might vote. The
court's liberals all appeared supportive of the government,
while conservatives Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito asked
questions sympathetic to the challengers.
At one point, Alito suggested that if the court rules
against the government, it could give states time to prepare for
the impact by saying the ruling would only go into effect at the
end of the year.
