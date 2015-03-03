By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 3
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. Supreme Court will
weigh a second major case targeting President Barack Obama's
healthcare law on Wednesday when it considers a conservative
challenge to tax subsidies critical to the measure's
implementation.
The case is set for a one-hour oral argument starting just
after 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), with a ruling due by the end of June.
If a majority of the nine justices rules against the
administration, up to 7.5 million people in at least 34 states
would lose subsidies that help low- and moderate-income people
afford private health insurance, unless Congress or the affected
states act immediately.
Such a ruling could also have a broader impact by deterring
younger, healthier people from buying health insurance, which
would lead to premiums rising for older, less healthy people who
need healthcare most, said Rand Corporation economist Christine
Eibner.
"It would cause major disruption to the individual insurance
market," Eibner added.
The Democratic-backed law, narrowly passed by Congress over
unified Republican opposition, aimed to help millions of
Americans who lacked any health insurance afford coverage.
The case does not affect people who obtain health insurance
through their employer.
The legal question is whether only people who have bought
insurance on state exchanges qualify for the tax-credit
subsidies.
Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have set up
such exchanges, with another 34 run by the federal government
and three operating as state-federal hybrids.
In a Reuters interview on Monday, Obama said there is "not a
plausible legal basis" for the court to rule against the law,
calling the matter a "pretty straightforward case of statutory
interpretation."
The first time the 2010 Affordable Care Act, dubbed
Obamacare, came before the justices three years ago, the court
was split 5-4. Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative
appointed by President George W. Bush, was the key swing vote,
siding with the court's four liberals to uphold the law on
constitutional grounds.
Roberts and fellow conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy are
the most likely swing votes in the new case.
The court will be focusing on whether a four-word phrase in
the law has been correctly interpreted by the administration to
allow subsidies to be available nationwide.
That provision says subsidies are available to those buying
insurance on exchanges "established by the state." The
challengers, financed by a libertarian Washington group called
the Competitive Enterprise Institute, say the government should
lose based on the plain meaning of that phrase.
The government, backed by the healthcare industry, says
other provisions make clear Congress intended the subsidies to
be available nationwide regardless of whether states set up
their own exchanges or leave the task to the federal government.
The case is King v. Burwell, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-114.
(Editing by Will Dunham)