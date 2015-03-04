By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Supreme Court will
consider on Wednesday a second major legal attack on President
Barack Obama's healthcare law, with conservative challengers
taking aim at a pivotal part of the statute that authorizes tax
subsidies to help people afford insurance.
The court is set for a one-hour oral argument starting just
after 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), with a ruling due by the end of June.
If the court rules against the Obama administration, up to
7.5 million people in at least 34 states would lose the
subsidies that help low- and moderate-income people buy private
health insurance, according to the consulting firm Avalere
Health.
The Democratic-backed Affordable Care Act, narrowly passed
by Congress in 2010 over unified Republican opposition, aimed to
help millions of Americans who lacked any health insurance
afford coverage.
The case does not affect people who obtain health insurance
through their employer.
The legal question, hinging on just a few words in the
expansive law, is whether only people who have bought insurance
on state exchanges qualify for the tax-credit subsidies.
Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have set up
such exchanges, with another 34 run by the federal government
and three operating as state-federal hybrids.
The first time Obamacare came before the nine justices three
years ago, the court was split 5-4. Chief Justice John Roberts,
a conservative appointed by President George W. Bush, was the
key swing vote, siding with the court's four liberals to uphold
the law on constitutional grounds.
Roberts and fellow conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy are
the most likely swing votes in the new case.
The court will be focusing on whether a four-word phrase in
the law has been correctly interpreted by the administration to
allow subsidies to be available nationwide.
That provision says subsidies are available to those buying
insurance on exchanges "established by the state." The
challengers, financed by a libertarian Washington group called
the Competitive Enterprise Institute, say the government should
lose based on the plain meaning of that phrase.
The case is King v. Burwell, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-114.
