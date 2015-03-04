(Adds White House comment, fresh Kennedy quotes, link to
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Supreme Court
appeared sharply divided on ideological lines on Wednesday as it
tackled a second major challenge to President Barack Obama's
healthcare law, with Justice Anthony Kennedy emerging as a
likely swing vote in a ruling.
The nine justices heard 85 minutes of arguments in the case
brought by conservative opponents of the law who contend its tax
credits aimed at helping people afford medical insurance should
not be available in most states. A ruling favoring the
challengers could cripple the law dubbed Obamacare, the
president's signature domestic policy achievement.
Kennedy, a conservative who often casts the deciding vote in
close cases, raised concerns to lawyers on both sides about the
possible negative impact on states if the government loses the
case, suggesting he could back the Obama administration. But he
did not commit to supporting either side.
Chief Justice John Roberts, who supplied the key vote in a
5-4 ruling in 2012 upholding the law in the previous challenge,
said little to signal how he might vote.
The court's four liberals appeared supportive of the
government. Conservatives Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito asked
questions sympathetic to the challengers. Fellow conservative
Clarence Thomas, following his usual practice, asked nothing.
If the court rules against the Obama administration, up to
7.5 million people in at least 34 states would lose the tax
subsidies that help low- and moderate-income people buy private
health insurance, according to consulting firm Avalere Health.
The court challenge was financed by the Competitive
Enterprise Institute, a libertarian Washington group.
The legal question is whether a four-word phrase in the
expansive law saying subsidies are available to those buying
insurance on exchanges "established by the state" has been
correctly interpreted by the administration to allow subsidies
to be available nationwide.
Exchanges are online marketplaces that allow consumers to
shop among competing insurance plans.
Kennedy's concerns focused on the possibility that if the
law allows subsidies only for states that set up their own
insurance exchanges, it would raise a new, more serious question
about whether the law is unconstitutionally coercive by
essentially punishing states that fail to establish exchanges.
"There's a serious constitutional problem if we adopt your
argument," Kennedy told the challengers' lawyer, Michael Carvin.
Kennedy said throwing out subsidies would potentially
unlawfully pressure states and cause an insurance "death spiral"
because premiums would increase. But Kennedy indicated he had an
open mind over the challengers' interpretation of the law.
"It may well be that you're correct as to these words, and
there's nothing we can do," Kennedy said.
Alito disputed Obama administration lawyer Donald Verrilli's
assertions about the disruptive impact of a ruling allowing
subsidies only in states maintaining their own exchanges. Alito
said states could simply establish new exchanges.
"Going forward, there would be no harm," Alito said.
Most of the 50 states have not created exchanges. Thirteen
states and the District of Columbia have them, with another 34
run by the federal government and three operating as
state-federal hybrids.
When Verrilli said people would lose tax credits immediately
if the government loses, Alito suggested delaying the ruling's
effective date to the end of the tax year.
Scalia said Congress could potentially amend the law to
avoid disruption if the government loses. Verrilli expressed
skepticism the Republican-led House of Representatives and
Senate would do so.
'CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE'
Asked about Alito's comments, White House spokesman Josh
Earnest said there are "no contingency plans that could be
implemented that would prevent the catastrophic damage" to the
law from a ruling favoring the challengers.
Earnest doubted a legislative remedy, saying Republicans who
control Congress "struggle mightily to do even the simplest,
most politically popular things" and have fought Obamacare
"tooth and nail."
One possible outcome is the court could find the law
ambiguous and defer to the government's interpretation. In one
of his few remarks, Roberts said that would allow a future
president to reverse course. One Kennedy remark indicated he
would not support resolving the case that way.
On a chilly, damp, cloudy day, a couple hundred
demonstrators mostly from pro-Obamacare forces gathered outside
the white marble columned courthouse. A couple dozen
demonstrators from the conservative Tea Party movement rallied
against the law.
The Democratic-backed Affordable Care Act, narrowly passed
by Congress in 2010 over unified Republican opposition, aimed to
help millions of Americans without health insurance obtain
coverage. Conservatives call Obamacare a government overreach.
Hospitals have benefited financially from customers newly
insured via exchanges. Their shares have been under pressure
amid the risk Obamacare insurance would disappear if the
subsidies are dismantled as the challengers demand.
During Wednesday's arguments, Community Health Systems Inc
shares rose 5.6 percent, HCA Holdings rose 7.7
percent and Tenet Healthcare Corp rose 6 percent as
investors saw Kennedy's comments as an indication he would side
with the government, analysts said.
