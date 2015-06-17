By Sharon Begley and Caroline Humer
governors are unlikely to act to restore Obamacare health
insurance subsidies in at least 34 states should the Supreme
Court rule them illegal, health policy experts said on
Wednesday.
The influence of elections in 2016 as well as restrictions
already put in place in states opposed to President Barack
Obama's health law could hamper even a short-term compromise,
experts said during a panel discussion in Boston at The Forum at
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, presented in
collaboration with Reuters.
Their views run counter to the optimism expressed by many
Obamacare watchers, from Wall Street investors to healthcare
executives, who are betting either Congress, the White House or
individual states could come up with a fix to keep the subsidies
flowing to nearly 6.4 million people.
Without subsidies, millions of people could drop their
insurance plans and prices of other individual plans could then
rise, pushing millions more Americans out of the market. People
unable to afford insurance could be exempt from the law's
mandate to have insurance, undermining a key component of the
healthcare reform law.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case, known as
King v Burwell, in the next two weeks. The challenge, brought by
libertarian opponents of Obamacare, argues that the law only
allows subsidies in states that have set up their own exchanges
to sell health insurance, rather than rely on the federal
HealthCare.gov website.
If the court decision requires the government to stop paying
these subsidies, Republicans may offer some sort of legislation
to reinstate them, but are likely to require other concessions
that Democrats, including Obama, would refuse to consider. They
might include throwing out the law's individual mandate that
requires most Americans buy health insurance or pay a fine.
"The Republicans will send something to the president who
will reject it," Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the
conservative American Action Forum, said during the discussion.
"There will be a period of stand-off."
Harvard professor Robert Blendon compared the potential
wrangling in the aftermath of a Supreme Court decision to
unsuccessful efforts to broker even an interim agreement between
warring factions in the Middle East process.
"The dilemma is that both parties are going to think it's
smart not to reach an agreement," Blendon said. "What's too bad
is that we actually could reach a compromise through the (2016)
election, and that's what people who care about this should be
working on."
The White House has said there is no "Plan B" to continue
subsidies should the court invalidate them, and that it is up to
the states and Congress to find a fix.
But many of the states using HealthCare.gov decided against
setting up an Obamacare exchange because their Republican
leaders oppose the law. Some have sought its repeal.
There is a "distinct lack of political will" to embrace any
part of Obamacare in states like Texas, which are also home to
the largest numbers of uninsured people in need of subsidies,
Harvard professor John McDonough said.
A decision against the government would likely come up in
the 2016 elections. "A lot of people will be voting on this
issue," McDonough said.
