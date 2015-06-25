* Conservative Chief Justice Roberts authors 6-3 ruling
* Obama says his healthcare law is "here to stay"
* Scalia delivers blistering dissent
* Healthcare industry breathe collective sigh of relief
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday rejected a conservative legal challenge that could have
doomed President Barack Obama's healthcare law, upholding
nationwide tax subsidies crucial to his signature domestic
policy achievement.
Obama strode into the White House Rose Garden after the
ruling to declare that the law known as Obamacare is working,
helping millions of Americans afford health insurance who
otherwise would have none, and that it is "here to stay."
Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative appointed by
Republican President George W. Bush, wrote in the 6-3 ruling
that Congress clearly intended for the tax subsidies that help
millions of low- and moderate-income people afford private
health insurance to be available in all 50 states.
The court decided that the law did not restrict the
subsidies to states that establish their own online health
insurance exchanges, as the challengers in the case contended.
"Congress passed the Affordable Care Act to improve health
insurance markets, not to destroy them," Roberts wrote, adding
nationwide availability of the credits is required to "avoid the
type of calamitous result that Congress plainly meant to avoid."
Roberts was joined by fellow conservative Justice Anthony
Kennedy and the court's four liberal members in a ruling that
may ensure Obamacare becomes a lasting element of the nation's
social programs.
The ruling means the current system will remain in place,
with subsidies available nationwide. If the challengers had won,
at least 6.4 million people in at least 34 states would have
lost subsidies worth an average of $272 per month.
It marked the second time in three years the high court
ruled against a major challenge to the law brought by
conservatives. Both rulings were written by Roberts. Unlike the
2012 case, in which the court was split 5-4, Kennedy joined
Roberts in the majority this time.
The law was passed by Obama's fellow Democrats in Congress
in 2010 over the unified opposition of Republicans, who have
fought it since its inception.
Republicans will keep attacking Obamacare in Congress and on
the 2016 presidential election campaign trail to energize
right-wing voters and raise money, but little chance exists of
the law being rolled back before the end of Obama's presidency
in January 2017, political analysts said.
Obama said the law has been "woven into the fabric of
America."
"After more than 50 votes in Congress to repeal or weaken
this law, after a presidential election based in part on
preserving or repealing this law, after multiple challenges to
this law before the Supreme Court, the Affordable Care Act is
here to stay," Obama added.
The question before the justices was whether a four-word
phrase in the expansive law saying subsidies are available to
those buying insurance on exchanges "established by the state"
has been correctly interpreted by the administration to allow
subsidies to be available nationwide.
The exchanges are online marketplaces that allow consumers
to shop among competing insurance plans.
Roberts wrote that although the conservative challengers'
arguments about the plain meaning of the statute were "strong,'
the "context and structure of the act compel us to depart from
what would otherwise be the most natural reading of the
pertinent statutory phrase."
SCALIA DISSENTS
After Chief Justice Roberts announced the decision from the
bench, Justice Antonin Scalia read for 11 minutes from his
dissenting opinion inside the court's white marble and
crimson-draped setting.
Scalia said the statute's words were clear, that Congress
wanted to limit the credits to the state exchanges. Scalia
recalled the court's 2012 decision upholding the law, again over
his dissent.
"We really should start calling the law SCOTUScare," Scalia
said. SCOTUS is the acronym for the Supreme Court of the United
States.
"This court has no free-floating power to rescue Congress
from its drafting mistakes," Scalia added.
Roberts, sitting next to him on the bench, sat stone-faced.
He smiled slightly at the SCOTUScare line, but otherwise
betrayed no emotion.
Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito
joined Scalia's dissent.
The Obama administration said 16.4 million previously
uninsured people have gained health insurance since the law was
enacted. There are currently around 26 million Americans without
health insurance, according to government figures.
"This is not about the Affordable Care Act as legislation,
or Obamacare as a political football. This is healthcare in
America," Obama said.
Congressional Republicans vowed to continue efforts to
repeal Obamacare despite appeals from Democrats for them to
stop.
The top two congressional Republicans denounced the law on
Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnnell said it makes
life "miserable" for many people it purports to help. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner called it "fundamentally
broken."
The U.S. hospital industry breathed a collective sigh of
relief on Thursday and investors cheered that the growing number
of paying customers created by Obamacare would not disappear.
The ruling sparked a broad rally in shares of health
insurers with an especially heavy stampede into hospital
operators, which were seen as being at particular risk of facing
steep losses had the subsidies been struck down.
Shares of hospital chain Tenet Healthcare surged
12.2 percent to rank as the biggest gainer for the day in the
S&P 500. Four other hospital operators' shares hit lifetime
highs: Community Health Systems, HCA Holdings,
Universal Health Services and Lifepoint Health,
with gains ranging from 7.6 percent to nearly 13 percent.
Conservatives have called Obamacare a government overreach
and "socialized medicine" and launched a series of legal
challenges.
The current case started as a long-shot by conservative
lawyers opposed to law. Financed by a libertarian Washington
group called the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the lawyers
recruited four people from Virginia as plaintiffs. The lead
plaintiff was a self-employed limousine driver named David King.
The plaintiffs said they were "deeply disappointed" with the
ruling. The law "unfairly restricts the health insurance choices
of millions of people, and it threatens their jobs as well,"
they added.
The case is King v. Burwell, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-114.
