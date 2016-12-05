WASHINGTON Dec 5 A federal appeals court on
Monday agreed to put on hold until after U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump takes office in January the Obama administration's
appeal of a judge's ruling favoring a Republican challenge to a
key part of the Obamacare law.
The action by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit was a victory for the Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives, which filed the challenge to the 2010 law
and asked the court for the delay. Trump favors repealing and
replacing the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement.
The court said both sides should provide an update on the
status of the case by Feb. 21. Trump is due to be sworn in as
Obama's replacement on Jan. 20.
The House Republican challenge targets government
reimbursements to insurance companies to compensate them for
reductions that the law requires them to make to customers'
out-of-pocket medical payments.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)