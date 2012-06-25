BRIEF-Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment's shares to halt trade pending announcement
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the fate of President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare law will be announced on Thursday, the last day of the high court term, the court said on Monday. (Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)
TORONTO, June 8 Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay Co said on Thursday it would cut about 2,000 jobs across North America in a major restructuring effort as it reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.