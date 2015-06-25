WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies
that are crucial to the implementation of President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare law, handing a major victory to the
president.
The court ruled on a 6-3 vote that the 2010 Affordable Care
Act, widely known as Obamacare, did not restrict the subsidies
to states that establish their own online healthcare exchanges.
It marked the second time in three years that the high court
ruled against a major challenge to the law brought by
conservatives seeking to gut it.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)