* Supreme Court to decide fate of U.S. healthcare
* Ruling expected this month, as early as Monday
By Joan Biskupic
WASHINGTON, June 14 Justice Anthony Kennedy was
furious when a majority on the U.S. Supreme Court upheld
President Barack Obama's healthcare law. As he read the
dissenting opinion from the bench three years ago, his anger was
palpable. The majority regards its opinion "as judicial
modesty," he declared. "It is not. It amounts instead to a vast
judicial over-reaching."
That was Kennedy on June 28, 2012.
Now, as the country awaits a ruling in the second major
challenge to Obama's signature Affordable Care Act, a question
is whether the justice who was the voice of the opposition then
could provide the critical fifth vote to uphold the law on the
nine-justice court now.
At stake are the tax-credit subsidies that have helped low-
and moderate-income Americans obtain health insurance. The
challengers say the government unlawfully extended those
subsidies to states that did not create local insurance
exchanges but instead relied on the federal exchange. If the
court strikes down the subsidies, millions of Americans in at
least 34 of the 50 states could lose coverage.
Five years after its passage, the Affordable Care Act has
become ingrained in American life even as it remains politically
divisive. "This is now part of the fabric of how we care for one
another," Obama, a Democrat, declared in a speech last week.
Republicans have called for repeal and among the related
lawsuits simmering in lower courts is a dispute brought by
Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives over Treasury
Department payments to healthcare insurers.
IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT
In the case before the court, the unique issue along with
Kennedy's record and his comments in oral arguments raise the
possibility he will join the four liberal justices to endorse
the law. Three years ago, his fellow conservative Chief Justice
John Roberts cast the swing vote with the liberals to uphold the
law. It marked a rare episode when Kennedy, the usual key
justice on this divided bench, did not control the outcome of a
momentous case.
It is impossible to predict with confidence how the court
will resolve the case, King v. Burwell. A ruling is anxiously
awaited by officials in Washington and the insurance and
healthcare industries nationwide.
What is known: Two days after the March 4 oral arguments
this year, the justices, per their usual practice, took a vote
in a small conference room off Chief Justice Roberts' chambers.
The most senior justice on the winning side then assigned the
opinion for those in the majority; the senior justice on the
dissenting side tapped a writer for the main dissent. Drafts of
dueling opinions began circulating among the chambers.
In this conversation through memos, the justices will
sharpen their arguments, sometimes compromising in reasoning and
rhetoric to keep a majority together. Those in dissent similarly
hone their retorts. The process is shrouded in secrecy, and the
public will only know who is writing which opinion when they are
issued.
For King v. Burwell, the decision could come down as soon as
Monday morning, when the justices next take the bench. It is
more likely to be issued later this month. The toughest disputes
tend to be resolved right up against the traditional end-of-June
deadline for the court's nine-month session. Among the 20
awaited cases is also the question of whether the U.S.
Constitution guarantees a right to same-sex marriage.
A PIVOTAL POSITION
On healthcare, either Kennedy or Roberts could tip the
balance. Yet the 78-year-old Kennedy, appointed to the bench in
1988 by Republican President Ronald Reagan, may be in a more
pivotal position based on his respect for state sovereignty and
concern for the practical consequences of a decision.
While the 2012 dispute posed a broad-ranging constitutional
challenge to the individual insurance mandate before it even
took effect, this one turns on a mere four-word clause allowing
tax credits for insurance purchased through exchanges
"established by the state."
The challengers, libertarian lawyers who were among those
who lodged the 2012 attack, say that means that the subsidies
are not available to people who have bought insurance through
federally facilitated exchanges, which vastly outnumber
state-run exchanges. The Obama administration contends the law,
taken as a whole, makes clear that Congress, when it passed the
law, intended the subsidies to apply to all exchanges.
During oral arguments Justice Kennedy suggested the
challengers' view of the law could put unconstitutional federal
pressure on states, because if they failed to set up exchanges,
they would lose subsidies: "The states are being told either
create your own exchange or we'll send your insurance market
into a death spiral," he said.
Kennedy also does not rigidly interpret the words of a
statute. He considers how a decision may play out, and he noted
that if "people pay mandated taxes" and are denied tax credits,
"the cost of insurance will be sky-high."
Still, Kennedy may harbor skepticism about the law known as
Obamacare, and he acknowledged during arguments the possibility
that the challengers could "prevail on the plain words of the
statute."
(Reporting by Joan Biskupic; Editing by Howard Goller)