March 3 The U.S. Supreme Court will hear
arguments on Wednesday in a second major challenge to President
Barack Obama's healthcare law.
Here is a look at the events leading up to the oral
arguments in the case, King v. Burwell.
- March 23, 2010: The Affordable Care Act, widely known as
Obamacare, becomes law after a protracted debate in the U.S.
Congress, with Democrats narrowly securing passage over unified
Republican opposition. Florida and other states begin suing on
the day it is signed into law, challenging the constitutionality
of the "individual mandate" that requires Americans to obtain
health insurance. The National Federation of Independent
Business later sues, too.
- June 28, 2012: The Supreme Court rules in that first
challenge to the law, upholding its constitutionality in a case
known as National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius
on a 5-4 vote with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts
joining the court's four liberals.
- May, 2, 2013: With the financial backing of the
libertarian Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), a group of
individuals and businesses sue the government in federal court
in the District of Columbia, claiming the law's text allows
tax-credit subsidies only for insurance purchased on exchanges
established by states. Most states did not create insurance
marketplaces, leaving the task to the federal government.
- Sept. 16, 2013: When that case appears to be moving
slowly, CEI and lawyer Michael Carvin file a separate lawsuit in
a Virginia U.S. judicial district known as the "rocket docket"
for speeding cases along. CEI enlists four plaintiffs, including
self-employed Virginia limousine driver David King.
- July 22, 2014: U.S. appeals courts rule on the D.C. and
Virginia cases. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit sides with the challengers against
the Obama administration (Halbig v. Burwell). A panel of the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit sides with the
Obama administration (King v. Burwell). Sylvia Burwell is U.S.
health and human services secretary.
- Sept. 4, 2014: The full D.C. Circuit announces it will
rehear Halbig v. Burwell, throwing out the panel's decision that
would curtail the reach of tax-credit subsidies. It sets
arguments for December. Those are later canceled when the
Virginia case is accepted by the Supreme Court.
- Nov. 7, 2014: Over the Obama administration's objections,
the justices agree to hear the challengers' appeal in the
Virginia case, King v. Burwell.
- March 4, 2014: Supreme Court hears oral arguments in King
v. Burwell.
