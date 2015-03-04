By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 War rooms of lawmakers and
their aides in the U.S. Congress are working furiously to try to
influence the Supreme Court's nine justices who will hear
arguments on Wednesday on the future of President Barack Obama's
landmark healthcare law.
These informal working groups, staffed by Republican and
Democratic members of Congress, have gone into high gear in
recent days.
They plan to use an array of tools - from social media and
radio interviews to newspaper opinion pieces, news conferences
and Senate and House of Representatives floor speeches - to
bolster the opposing legal arguments being laid out before the
high court and to rally public opinion.
On Twitter, for example, at #acaworks, Senate Democrats brim
with upbeat assessments of how Obamacare has slashed the numbers
of uninsured while also saving on seniors' drug costs.
One tweet features an Obama quote: "While affordable health
care might still be a threat to freedom on Fox News ... it's
working pretty well in the real world."
Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, a member of the Republican
leadership, is spearheading his party's efforts in the Senate to
land a deadly blow to the Affordable Care Act if the Supreme
Court rules the administration went too far implementing the
2010 law.
For Republicans, that means assuring the Supreme Court that
if it rules against the administration, Congress will step in
and help, at least temporarily, the 7.5 million people in 34
states who stand to lose healthcare benefits.
Democrats are teeing up the opposite message as they help
the White House defend Obamacare, which is opposed by 53.5
percent of Americans, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
"We will continue to remind the Supreme Court there are no
contingency plans and millions of people are going to suffer
immensely if this decision favors the plaintiffs," said a senior
Senate Democratic aide.
Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Barrasso's Democratic
counterpart in the battle, held a news conference on Tuesday in
which he showcased a constituent who is enrolled in the federal
healthcare program and suffers from hemophilia.
"Devin," Murphy said, likely would not be able to cover the
cost of his $4,000 daily injections to fight the disease.
Between now and this summer's Court decision, Democratic war
rooms and the White House will tout any new data that
underscores the effectiveness of Obamacare, aides said, while
arguing that often-deadlocked Republicans will never agree on an
alternative to Obamacare.
