By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, June 25
WASHINGTON, June 25 In the U.S. Congress and on
the campaign trail, Republicans vowed on Thursday to carry on
with their fight against Obamacare, shrugging off appeals from
Democrats for an end to hostilities after the Supreme Court
upheld a central part of the healthcare law.
Republicans said they would make the 2016 election campaign
a referendum on President Barack Obama's biggest domestic policy
achievement, expressing disappointment with the court's 6-3
ruling that preserved tax subsidies.
The most conservative Republicans have opposed the 2010 law
since its inception, calling it a government overreach and
"socialized medicine." On Thursday, U.S. Senate Republican
Leader Mitch McConnnell said Obamacare was making life
"miserable" for many people it purported to help.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner said the law was
"fundamentally broken." He said, "We will continue our efforts
to repeal the law and replace it with patient-centered solutions
that meet the needs of seniors, small business owners, and
middle-class families."
Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act,
survived a major legal test when the highest U.S. court upheld
the tax subsidies that help millions of Americans afford the
premiums they pay for health insurance under the law.
Republican presidential candidates echoed the lawmakers in
promising to repeal the law if elected to the White House.
"I will work with Congress to repeal and replace this flawed
law with conservative reforms that empower consumers with more
choices and control over their health care decisions," said Jeb
Bush, the former Florida governor who is among more than a dozen
Republicans seeking the party's nomination to run in the
November 2016 election.
Senator Marco Rubio, another candidate, said the court "once
again erred in trying to correct the mistakes made by President
Obama and Congress in forcing Obamacare on the American people."
"I remain committed to repealing this bad law," he said.
Democrats pleaded with Republicans. "Stop banging your heads
against the wall on this legislation. It passed. It's the law of
this nation. Stop it. Move on," Senate Democratic leader Harry
Reid said on the Senate floor.
In the House, Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi declared that
Republicans should "abandon their assault" on Obamacare.
The court said the Affordable Care Act did not restrict the
subsidies to states with their own online healthcare exchanges.
It marked the second time in three years the court ruled
against a challenge to the law brought by conservatives seeking
to gut it.
"Yes! SCOTUS affirms what we know is true in our hearts &
under the law: Health insurance should be affordable & available
to all," Hillary Clinton, frontrunner for the Democratic
presidential nomination, said in a tweet.
(Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Kevin
Drawbaugh and Grant McCool)