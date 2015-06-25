(Adds hospital, insurer comments, comment from subsidy
recipient, updates prices)
By Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, June 25 The U.S. hospital and health
insurance industries breathed a collective sigh of relief on
Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld subsidies for
individuals under President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
law.
Shares in hospitals surged, with several hitting all-time
highs, on the expectation that patients would be able to
continue paying for services. Health insurer stocks also gained.
Wall Street analysts called the ruling positive for an industry
on the edge of consolidation.
Health economists have estimated $15 billion to $22 billion
in healthcare spending was at risk with the decision. About 10
million Americans have insurance through the healthcare law's
insurance exchanges and, of those, 6.4 million have subsidies.
The court ruled 6-3 that the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA),
widely known as Obamacare, did not limit subsidies to states
that establish their own online healthcare exchanges. It marked
the second time in three years that the high court ruled against
a major challenge to the law.
Trinity Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health
systems, was holding a board meeting when the ruling hit.
"There was a 'Yahoo!' and a big round of applause," Dr.
Richard Gilfillan, chief executive of the Livonia,
Michigan-based hospital chain said.
Insurers said subsidies were key to bringing in new
customers.
"For a lot of the individuals who were depending on these
subsidies in order to have coverage, I think it is a major sigh
of relief," said J. Mario Molina, chief executive of insurer
Molina Healthcare.
Annie Wisecarver, 53, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia,
receives a monthly subsidy of about $200 to buy Obamacare
insurance.
"I really only purchased insurance for an emergency, like if
I fell off a mountain and broke my leg," Wisecarver said. "I
can't see myself spending $300 or $400 a month on insurance just
because I might have an accident."
The ruling could remove uncertainty for the insurers who are
seeking deals, like Anthem Inc and Aetna Inc,
Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said.
Anthem is pursuing an acquisition of Cigna even after being
rejected, while sources previously told Reuters that Humana put
itself up for sale last month, with Cigna and Aetna making
offers. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that an Aetna-Humana deal
could be reached as soon as this weekend.
Humana jumped 7.5 percent. Aetna Inc gained
3.6 percent, Anthem Inc 1,1 percent, Cigna Corp
2.6 percent, and UnitedHealth Group Inc rose 2.7
percent.
Among hospitals, shares of Community Health Systems
were up 13.3 percent, HCA Holdings rose 8.5 percent and
Tenet Healthcare jumped 12.2 percent. HCA, Universal
Health Services and LifePoint Health hit
lifetime highs.
'PEACE OF MIND'
Since the subsidies were introduced last year, they have
helped hospitals reduce the losses from covering the cost of
uninsured patients.
"It's just a very positive thing because it takes away the
overhang on the company and the industry," said Alan Miller, CEO
of Universal Health Services, which has hospitals in 37
states.
Bill Carpenter, chief executive of Lifepoint Hospitals,
which has 64 hospitals in 20 states, was at an offsite patient
safety event and said everybody in the room was excited about
the ruling.
"We are just are so pleased that those people who have
secured coverage through state exchanges will have the peace of
mind to know that their coverage is going to continue,"
Carpenter said, calling on states to expand Medicaid to more
income levels, another goal of the ACA. "In many states, this
has been about politics and not policy."
In Florida, one of the biggest remaining issues is expanding
Medicaid, said Jim Nathan, president and chief executive of Lee
Memorial Health System in Fort Myers, one of Florida's largest
public, not-for-profit health systems.
Jason Montrie, president of Land of Lincoln Health, a
non-profit CO-OP health insurance company launched in 2013 with
the government funding of the Affordable Care Act, said
subsidies are vital to most of its more than 50,000 members.
"We're relieved that our court made the right decision
here," Montrie said.
Options activity had been sanguine in the days and weeks
leading up to the ruling, with many traders betting on a rally
in the hospital names after the Supreme Court decision.
The S&P 500 healthcare sector is up 11.3 percent in
2015 so far. The sector accounts for about 15 percent of the S&P
500 index.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch, Caroline Humer, Bill
Berkrot, Kylie Gumpert, Saqib Ahmed and Robin Respaut in New
York and Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Nick Zieminski)