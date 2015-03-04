By Joan Biskupic
| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 U.S. Chief Justice John
Roberts, who cast the decisive vote in 2012 to beat back the
first major challenge to President Barack Obama's healthcare
law, kept his cards close on Wednesday.
And the man who occupies the center chair on the Supreme
Court's mahogany bench and often dominates arguments seemed to
remain deliberately inscrutable.
Roberts asked few questions, none revealing his view of the
challenge to the crucial tax-credit subsidies that help low- and
moderate-income people buy insurance under the 2010 law. His
first question came late in the arguments of the challengers'
lawyer and was, in fact, more of a joke.
As liberal justices pounded Michael Carvin for altering his
stance on the necessity of the tax-credit subsidies to Obamacare
from his view in the failed 2012 court challenge, Roberts
remarked, "Mr. Carvin, we've heard talk about that other case.
Did you win that other case?"
As spectators began to laugh, Roberts said, "So maybe it
makes sense that you have a different story today."
Carvin, at the time representing a small-business group,
lost when Roberts joined the court's four liberals to uphold
Obamacare.
On Wednesday, Carvin argued on behalf of Virginians enlisted
as plaintiffs by a libertarian group opposed to Obama's
signature domestic policy achievement.
In 2012, Roberts, a shrewd 60-year-old former corporate
lawyer appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, drew
the condemnation of fellow conservative justices and much of the
right-wing legal community for preserving Obamacare.
Roberts never responded publicly to conservatives' claims he
was a traitor or to liberals' praise of him as a savior. His few
words on Wednesday suggested he knows he is being watched as the
possible pivotal vote again.
One clue to Roberts' thinking might have emerged near the
end of the 85-minute oral argument when U.S. Solicitor General
Donald Verrilli said the court regularly defers to Internal
Revenue Service interpretation of tax laws.
Here, the IRS has said the tax-credit subsidies should be
given to people who buy insurance on federally run as well as
state exchanges.
"If you're right," Roberts said, "that would indicate that a
subsequent administration could change that interpretation."
Verrilli said the next administration would "need a very
strong case" to make a switch.
Roberts may be suggesting he is open to ruling for the
government while ensuring Obama's successor in the White House
an opportunity to reinterpret the law.
His fellow justices will get the first glimpse of Roberts'
views on Friday when they privately take their customary
preliminary vote on the week's cases. The vote always starts
with him.
(Editing by Will Dunham)