June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday
upheld the nationwide availability of tax subsidies that are
crucial to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.
By a 6-3 vote, the court said the 2010 Affordable Care Act,
widely known as Obamacare, allows subsidies in the form of tax
credits for health insurance purchases by lower-income
Americans, regardless of whether the states they live in have
set up their own exchanges.
The court's opinion was written by Chief Justice John
Roberts. A dissent was written by Associate Justice Antonin
Scalia.
The following table shows how the nine justices voted in the
case, known as King v. Burwell.
Justice Appointed to Year joining
court by the court
MAJORITY
Chief Justice John Roberts George W. Bush 2005
Anthony Kennedy Ronald Reagan 1988
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Bill Clinton 1993
Stephen Breyer Bill Clinton 1994
Sonia Sotomayor Barack Obama 2009
Elena Kagan Barack Obama 2010
DISSENT
Antonin Scalia Ronald Reagan 1986
Clarence Thomas George H.W. Bush 1991
Samuel Alito George W. Bush 2006
(Compiled by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)