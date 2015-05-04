By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday brought to an end Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
attempt to revive patent protection for its Baraclude treatment
for hepatitis B.
The high court declined to hear Bristol-Myers' challenge to
an appeals court ruling in favor of generic rival Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which had successfully
challenged the patent.
In a June 2014 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
Federal Circuit upheld a federal district court's finding that
the patent was invalid.
Teva announced last September that it was launching its
generic version of the drug.
The case is Bristol-Myers v. Teva, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-886.
