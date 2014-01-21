By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The U.S. Supreme Court seemed
unlikely on Tuesday to embrace a sweeping argument advanced by a
group of Illinois state employees that paying mandatory union
dues violates their free-speech rights.
Backed by the anti-union National Right to Work Legal
Defense Foundation, the employees, who care for the disabled,
have asked the court to upend a decades-old practice that lets
public-sector unions collect money from workers who do not want
union representation, so long as the money is not spent on
political activities.
Justices on the high court expressed reluctance to
reconsider its 1977 ruling in Abood v. Detroit Board of
Education. That ruling said unions could collect such compulsory
dues under collective bargaining agreements.
A handful of home-based personal care workers, represented
by National Right to Work attorney William Messenger, is arguing
that the Abood standard should be overturned. Payment of
mandatory dues, they argue, is the type of forced association
and speech prohibited by the U.S. Constitution's First
Amendment.
But during an hour of oral arguments, Justice Elena Kagan
said the court has given the government a "very wide degree of
latitude" to manage its workforce. Public-sector employees can
be fired for making statements in the workplace that would, on
their own time, be legally protected, Kagan said.
"So you're saying, well, the government can punish somebody
for saying something, but the government in the exact same
position cannot compel somebody to say something they disagree
with. And I want to know what's the basis for the distinction,"
said Kagan, one of four liberals on the nine-member court.
Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia said, "I want to hear
the answer, too, because contrary to what Justice Kagan
suggests, I didn't say your First Amendment argument was valid."
Several members of the court appeared more open to narrower
questions raised by the Illinois case, such as when specific
union activities may be political in nature.
STATE EMPLOYS MOTHER
The case - Harris v. Quinn - was brought by Pamela Harris,
of Illinois, who cares for her 25-year-old son Josh Harris, who
has a rare genetic syndrome and needs round-the-clock care.
In Illinois, as in many states, home-based personal care
workers who assist the disabled are paid with Medicaid funds as
state employees. The practice is meant to lower overall care
costs by keeping disabled individuals at home and out of
institutions.
For more than a decade now, home-based workers in Illinois
have been represented by SEIU Healthcare Illinois-Indiana. The
collective bargaining agreement between SEIU and the state
provides that all such workers pay compulsory union fees.
Harris, along with other home-based workers, sued Illinois
and Governor Pat Quinn, a Democrat, claiming that the compelled
payment of union dues was a form of forced speech prohibited by
the First Amendment.
A district court dismissed the case, citing long-standing
Supreme Court precedent that mandatory union dues can be
collected to support non-political activities. The 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago affirmed that ruling after
concluding the workers bringing the case were state employees.
The workers asked the Supreme Court to take the case. That
prompted the filing of friend-of-the-court briefs supporting the
workers from several conservative groups, including the Cato
Institute, the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence and the
Illinois Policy Institute.
Labor unions, the American Association of People With
Disabilities and the state of California were among interests
that filed briefs supporting Illinois in the case.
IDENTICAL QUESTIONS
The legal question presented by Harris v. Quinn is nearly
identical to the one decided by the court in the 1977 Abood
case. Observers wondered whether the court's decision to hear
Harris's appeal signaled a willingness to revisit the issue.
The case also came on the heels of the Supreme Court's 2012
decision in Knox v. SEIU, a narrower case in which the justices
were skeptical of the SEIU's opt-out procedures for dues payment
by public employees in California.
Some of the justices on Tuesday questioned when unions
representing public-sector workers may cross the line from
non-political to political activity, and if and where that line
could be drawn in specific cases.
Harvard University law professor Benjamin Sachs said that it
is impossible to predict how the justices will decide a case.
But Kagan, Scalia and other members of the court noted on
Tuesday that the Supreme Court has consistently affirmed that
states can dictate the terms of employment relationships,
including that the First Amendment rights of employees can be
circumscribed in the workplace, Sachs said.
"If you can glean anything from the oral argument today,
it's that possibly a majority of the court is being careful to
adhere to that long-standing precedent," Sachs said.
The case is Pamela Harris, et al v. Pat Quinn, Governor of
Illinois, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 11-681.