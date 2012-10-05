* Soybean farmer accused of infringing Monsanto patents
* Supreme Court accepts seven new cases for review
Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to
consider an Indiana soybean farmer's appeal of a decision
finding that he infringed Monsanto Co patents over seeds
containing the company's genetically altered Roundup Ready
technology.
The case is one of seven that the highest U.S. court agreed
to hear on Friday, with oral arguments likely to be scheduled
for January or February of 2013.
In the Monsanto case, Vernon Bowman, who is in his mid-70s,
was appealing a September 2011 decision by the U.S. Federal
Circuit Court of Appeals upholding an $84,456 damages award for
Monsanto.
The company had claimed that Bowman was growing more
soybeans than his seed purchases could generate.
Bowman countered that he had bought the seeds as part of an
undifferentiated mix of "commodity" seeds, and that farmers have
used such seeds for planting, and created so-called "second
generation" seeds, for decades.
In his appeal, Bowman said the Federal Circuit erred in
finding that his use of the seeds for a natural and foreseeable
purpose - planting - created new seeds that infringed Monsanto's
rights. He said earlier court decisions suggested that Monsanto
had no rights after it made an initial sale.