WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court is
heading into its home stretch, with major rulings due by the end
of the month on President Barack Obama's unilateral immigration
plan, racial preferences in university admissions and a
restrictive Texas abortion law.
Producing decisive rulings has been complicated by the fact
that the court has been down one justice since conservative
Antonin Scalia died in February, leaving it evenly split with
four conservatives and four liberals.
The justices also are set to rule on whether to overturn
Republican former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell's 2014
corruption conviction, one of the 13 cases yet to be decided.
The court appeared divided along ideological lines when it
heard arguments on April 18 over whether Democrat Obama exceeded
his constitutional powers in bypassing the Republican-led
Congress with a 2014 plan to spare millions of immigrants in the
country illegally from deportation and give them work permits.
Twenty-six states led by Republican-governed Texas brought
the lawsuit. A 4-4 ruling, which appeared to be one possibility
after the arguments, would deal Obama a huge defeat because it
would affirm a lower-court ruling invalidating the plan.
Split rulings do not set nationwide legal precedents, but a
4-4 decision would effectively kill Obama's immigration plan.
The court also seemed split along ideological lines during
March 2 arguments in a challenge to a Texas abortion law brought
by abortion providers backed by the Obama administration.
A 4-4 ruling would deliver a victory to Texas because it
would affirm a lower-court ruling upholding the law. Because
such a ruling would set no nationwide precedent, it might not
serve as a legal blueprint for other conservative,
Republican-dominated states to enact similar laws.
The question before the justices is whether the law, which
imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic
facilities, violates a woman's constitutional right to abortion
as established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.
There cannot be a 4-4 ruling in a challenge by a white
woman, enlisted by a conservative legal activist, to a
University of Texas student admissions policy giving preferences
to racial minorities in a program aimed at fostering campus
racial diversity. Only seven justices heard that case.
Liberal Elena Kagan, the Obama administration's solicitor
general when it supported the university in earlier litigation,
recused herself. That means four conservatives and three
liberals will decide the case. Conservative justices expressed
reservations about the affirmative action admissions policy
during Dec. 9 arguments.
