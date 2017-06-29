FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
U.S. sets criteria for visa applicants from six Muslim countries -AP
June 29, 2017 / 2:11 AM / a day ago

U.S. sets criteria for visa applicants from six Muslim countries -AP

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will require visa applicants from six predominantly Muslim countries and all refugees to have a close family or business tie to the United States, the Associated Press reported late on Wednesday.

The new guidelines, issued after the Supreme Court partially restored U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, say that applicants must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the United States, AP said, citing a State Department cable.

It said grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-laws and sisters-in-law, fiancée or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Michael Perry

