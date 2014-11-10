By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact California hedge fund manager Douglas
Whitman's conviction for insider trading relating to two trading
schemes from 2006 to 2009.
The high court let stand a February decision by the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals that rejected Whitman's arguments that
his conviction was tainted because the trial judge instructed
jurors improperly and refused to admit certain testimony from
experts and witnesses.
Justice Antonin Scalia wrote a brief opinion, joined by
Justice Clarence Thomas, saying that although he agreed that the
court should not hear Whitman's case, the legal issue - whether
courts have to deter to the prosecution's interpretation of a
criminal law - was one the court should take up in the future.
Whitman, the founder of Whitman Capital LLC in Menlo Park,
California, was sentenced in January 2013 to two years in prison
on two counts each of securities fraud and conspiracy for his
roles in the two trading schemes.
Prosecutors said one scheme led to more than $900,000 of
illegal profit from trading the shares of Google Inc
and video-conferencing company Polycom Inc, and the
other involved "soft-dollar" payments made to win tips on and
then trade in chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
The prosecution said Whitman tried to profit illegally with
information from insiders including Roomy Khan, a former Intel
Corp employee who passed tips on Google and Polycom, and Karl
Motey, a consultant who passed tips about Marvell.
The case is Whitman v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court,
No. 14-29.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Will
Dunham)