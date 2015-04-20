(Adds details on case, paragraphs 2, 5-10)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday left intact the 2012 insider trading conviction of
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta.
Gupta is the highest-ranking corporate official to be
convicted in the U.S. government's multi-year probe of insider
trading in the hedge fund industry. The high court rejected
Gupta's appeal of a March 2014 ruling by the New York-based 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that had upheld his conviction.
The government used wiretap evidence to show that Gupta
leaked news about Goldman's finances, including a crucial
investment by prominent investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, by phone to Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj
Rajaratnam.
Gupta, 66, is serving a two-year prison sentence stemming
from his conviction. He was also ordered to make $6 million in
restitution to Goldman and pay a $5 million fine. Gupta is
scheduled to be released from prison in March 2016.
A jury convicted Gupta in June 2012 of passing to Rajaratnam
confidential information he learned from Goldman board meetings,
including a crucial investment by Buffett.
Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison sentence. The
Supreme Court rejected his appeal in June 2014.
In January, the Supreme Court rejected Gupta's separate
challenge to a permanent ban from acting as a public company
officer.
The court then left intact a June 2014 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals ruling upholding the sanctions. In addition to
the officer ban, Gupta was prohibited from further violating
securities law and associating with brokers, dealers or
investment advisors.
While Gupta's appeals at the Supreme Court have failed, he
launched a new challenge last month to his conviction at the
lower court level before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, citing
a recent federal appellate court ruling that has limited
authorities' abilities to pursue insider trading cases.
The case on which the court acted on Monday was Gupta v.
U.S., U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-534
