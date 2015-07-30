WASHINGTON, July 30 The U.S. Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to reverse a federal appellate court's ruling that authorities said limited their ability to pursue insider trading cases.

Solicitor General Donald Verrilli filed a petition seeking review of a December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that had reversed the insider trading convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Nate Raymond; Editing by Susan Heavey)