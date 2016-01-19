(Recasts lead, adds details on appeal, quotes from lawyer
Morvillo)
By Lawrence Hurley and Nate Raymond
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Jan 19 The U.S. Supreme
Court on Tuesday agreed to review what constitutes insider
trading, taking up an Illinois businessman's appeal of his
conviction for making $1.2 million trading on tips about mergers
from his brother-in-law, a Citigroup Inc banker.
The Supreme Court said it would review a July ruling by the
San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which
upheld the conviction of Bassam Salman, who was sentenced to
three years in prison in 2014.
The decision meant the Supreme Court would weigh in on a key
question in multiple legal challenges in insider trading cases:
What benefits do corporate insiders need to receive for any
information they disclose to traders to be illegal?
Salman argued that prosecutors should be required to prove
his brother-in-law received a tangible benefit for his tips.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, writing for the three-judge
panel, said that interpretation would mean corporate insiders
would be free to tip their relatives as long as they received no
tangible compensation in return.
The Supreme Court in October declined to review a similar
case in which the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
overturned the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman
and Anthony Chiasson.
Prosecutors have said that 2014 ruling limited their ability
to pursue some insider trading cases by narrowly defining what
constituted a benefit to the tipper by saying it could not be
just a friendship but had to be of "some consequence."
Gregory Morvillo, Chiasson's lawyer, said the Supreme Court
may be seeking to clarify what constitutes insider trading amid
continuing uncertainty.
"I would think that would be a goal of court here, to speak
with one voice on what the law is for the country," Morvillo
said.
In the Salman case, prosecutors said from 2004 to 2007,
Maher Kara, a former Citigroup investment banker who was
Salman's brother-in-law, tipped his brother Michael Kara about
mergers involving Citi clients.
Michael Kara passed the tips on to Salman, enabling Salman
to make $1.19 million trading ahead of deals including a 2007
merger announcement involving Biosite Inc, prosecutors said.
Salman's other brother-in-law, Karim Bayyouk, became his
secret trading partner, and trades were conducted in Bayyouk's
brokerage account, prosecutors said.
The Kara brothers pleaded guilty in 2011 and were sentenced
to probation. Bayyouk was convicted of obstruction of justice
and was sentenced in 2014 to 1-1/2 years in prison.
The case is Salman v. United States, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
15-628.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)