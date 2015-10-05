BRIEF-Beazley's Q1 gross premiums written reduced by 2% to $573m
* Says specialty lines achieved premium growth of 6% year on year, writing $277m in first three months of 2017
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a U.S. Justice Department bid to restore the insider trading convictions of two hedge fund managers and reverse a lower court's ruling that prosecutors contend will make it harder to bring such cases.
In a blow to the government, the justices left in place a December ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that threw out threw out the 2012 convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson for engaging in a scheme involving tips about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Says specialty lines achieved premium growth of 6% year on year, writing $277m in first three months of 2017
* Says it appoints Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective on June 29