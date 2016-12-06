Dec 6 The U.S. Supreme Court, ruling in an
insider trading case for the first time in two decades, on
Tuesday upheld a Chicago man's conviction in a decision that
could make it easier to prosecute people accused of profiting
from confidential information.
The justices, in a unanimous decision, ruled against Bassam
Salman, who was appealing a 2013 conviction stemming from
federal charges that he made nearly $1.2 million trading on
non-public information that came from his brother-in-law at
Citigroup Inc.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)