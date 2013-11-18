By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. Supreme Court said
on Monday it would not review a ruling by a secretive
intelligence court that authorized government access to millions
of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) phone-call records.
The long-shot case was brought to the court by the
Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), a public interest
research organization. It was first time the high-profile issue
has come before the justices since the recent wave of leaks
traced to former National Security Agency contractor Edward
Snowden.
The court rejected the case in a one sentence order issued
Monday.
The Obama administration argued in papers presented to the
court that under existing law, only the government or Verizon
itself could challenge a ruling by the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court.
The intelligence court's activities received widespread
public attention in June when the British-based Guardian
newspaper published the order that gave permission for the U.S.
government to access data of telecoms giant Verizon.
Snowden later identified himself as the leaker and is
currently on the run from the U.S. government. He faces a series
of criminal charges for disclosing the full scope of U.S.
domestic data-gathering activities.
The Supreme Court case is unrelated to a separate challenge
to the same program pursued by the American Civil Liberties
Union in the Southern District of New York.
EPIC's petition bypassed the usual appeals process, which is
why it came before the Supreme Court so quickly.
The case is In re: Electronic Privacy Information Center,
U.S. Supreme Court, 13-58.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
David Brunnstrom)