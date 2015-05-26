WASHINGTON May 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against Cisco Systems Inc over a $64 million patent infringement verdict the tech giant is fighting.

On a 6-2 vote, with Justice Stephen Breyer recused, the court threw out a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in favor of Cisco. The case will now return to the appeals court for further proceedings. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)