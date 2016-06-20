(Adds comment from patent office, Cuozzo)
By Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled against Cuozzo Speed Technologies Corp in its
challenge to a federal agency's procedures for canceling patents
in a case involving a vehicle speedometer that tells drivers
when they are speeding.
The justices' 8-0 decision backed a 2015 appeals court
ruling that upheld the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's
invalidation of New Jersey-based Cuozzo's speedometer patent.
The legal question was whether the federal agency's
procedures have made it too easy to successfully cancel patents.
In an opinion by Justice Stephen Breyer, the court backed the
process.
Cuozzo's speedometer patent was invalidated in a U.S. Patent
and Trademark Office review procedure after being challenged by
GPS device maker Garmin Ltd in 2012.
The Patent and Trademark Office's director, Michelle Lee,
said in a statement that the decision will allow the agency to
efficiently resolve disputes over patent validity "while
providing faster, less expensive alternatives to district court
litigation."
Despite Cuozzo's loss, its attorney, Garrard Beeney, said
the case has already contributed to "more balanced" outcomes at
the patent office, with more patent owners prevailing in the
reviews.
Companies that are frequent targets of patent suits,
including Apple Inc and Google Inc, have
taken advantage of the patent office procedure, known as inter
partes review (IPR), in unexpectedly high numbers since it was
put in place in 2012.
The U.S. Congress created the reviews as part of a 2011 law
called the America Invents Act to deal with the perceived high
number of poor-quality patents that had been issued by the
patent office in prior years.
Cuozzo was supported by several industry groups and
companies. One friend-of-the-court brief filed in the case on
behalf of 3M Co, Caterpillar Inc, Eli Lilly and
Co and Qualcomm Inc said the patent office
reviews and litigation in district court needed to be
streamlined for the "proper functioning of the patent system as
a whole."
On Monday, the Supreme Court also ruled that patent office
decisions to initiate reviews may not be appealed. Justices
Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor dissented on that part of the
decision, saying appeals should be allowed.
The cancellation of Cuozzo's patent came in the first-ever
petition for an IPR. Garmin's action was in response to a
lawsuit filed by Cuozzo in federal court in 2012. Garmin is no
longer involved in the case.
The case is In re Cuozzo Speed Technologies LLC v Michelle
K. Lee, in the Supreme Court of the United States, No. 15-446.
