(Adds details of litigation and proposed bond)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 17 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd on Thursday told the U.S. Supreme Court
that it is willing to post up to a $500 million bond in return
for a decision suspending a lower court ruling that would allow
generic competitors to go on the market as soon as next month.
Teva already had asked the court for a stay of the
July 2013 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit that invalidated some of its patents for the top-selling
multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone. The case was won by two teams
developing generic versions of the drug: one comprising Novartis
AG's Sandoz Inc and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc
, and the other comprising Mylan Inc c and Natco
Pharma Ltd.
The generic drugmakers suggested in their response to the
stay application that Teva pay a bond, saying it would protect
them should they eventually win the case and require
compensation for the period in which they were prevented from
entering the market.
The Supreme Court has yet to respond to Teva's stay
application, submitted on April 7.
On March 31, the high court agreed to hear Teva's appeal of
the appeals court ruling, but Teva subsequently filed additional
court papers asking the high court to prevent the lower court
ruling from going into effect while the case is decided.
The appeals court had declared several patents invalid,
meaning patent protections were set to expire in May 2014
instead of September 2015. Teva made its last-ditch request for
a stay because by the time the court has decided on the regular
appeal, the generic drugs could already be on the market.
The Supreme Court will not be hearing oral arguments in the
Teva case until its 2014 term begins in October. A ruling could
come as late as June 2015.
The case is Teva v. Sandoz, U.S. Supreme Court, 13-854.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Leslie Adler)