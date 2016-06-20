WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled against Cuozzo Speed Technologies Corp in its
challenge to a federal agency's procedures for canceling patents
in a case involving a vehicle speedometer that tells drivers
when they are speeding.
The justices' 8-0 decision backed a 2015 appeals court
ruling that upheld the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's
invalidation of New Jersey-based Cuozzo's speedometer patent.
The patent had been challenged by GPS device maker Garmin Ltd
in 2012.
The issue before the Supreme Court was whether the U.S.
government has made it too easy for companies to pursue
challenges to the patents of other companies.
