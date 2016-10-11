WASHINGTON Oct 11 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled a willingness to reduce the potentially huge penalties for ripping off a patented design as it heard arguments in the legal fight over the amount Samsung should pay Apple for copying the iPhone's trademarked appearance.

The eight justices heard arguments by lawyers for the world's two top smartphone manufacturers, as well as the U.S. government, in Samsung's challenge to the $399 million it was forced to pay Apple for violating three patents regarding the iPhone's rounded-corner front face, bezel and colorful grid of icons.

